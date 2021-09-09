Hastings, Nebraska resident Myra S. Fredricks passed away on September 8, 2021 at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
Graveside services are at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil with Jon Fredricks officiating. Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice in her honor. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Myra was born to Ray and Mary (Rausher) Fredricks on October 31, 1957 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, NE. Myra grew up on the family farm near Glenvil. She graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1975 and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1978 and from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1980 with a degree in Medical Technology, specializing in clinical chemistry. She then worked as a medical technologist at Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, NE from 1980 to 1982 and St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City, KS from 1983 to 1985. Myra moved to Atlanta, GA in 1985 to work at a clinical reference laboratory before working at Emory University Hospital. Myra moved to the Dallas, TX area in 1991 to work for several medical device companies before retiring from the Abbott Laboratories Diagnostics Division. Myra moved to Omaha in 2009 to work for Streck, a biotechnology company, and retired to Good Samaritan Village in Hastings to care for her parents in 2018. Myra enjoyed choral singing, especially her favorite piece, Handel’s "Messiah," which she sang for the first time in college. She loved to travel, particularly to see her exchange student sisters Kirsi, Barbara, and Eva in Europe.
Myra was preceded in death by her father Ray and brother William.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Fredricks; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who all enriched her life.
