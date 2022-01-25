Myrna L. Frickey, 88, of Doniphan, Nebraska, died Wednesday January 19, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at the Cedarview Cemetery at Doniphan. Derek Apfel CFC will officiate.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Myrna Lois Frickey was born November 14, 1933, in rural Doniphan to Thomas F. and Irene L. (Conrad) Stevenson.
She grew up in rural Doniphan and she received her education at Trumbull, graduating from Trumbull High School in 1950.
Myrna lived in Hastings and worked at Montgomery Ward for four years.
She married Vearl D. Frickey in Hastings on February 17, 1956. The couple made their home in Prosser, then in rural Hastings, then they moved back to the farm near Prosser.
Myrna was a farm wife for those years. They moved to Doniphan in 1967.
Myrna bartended at the Oasis Bar from 1968 to 1970. From 1970 to 1977, she owned and operated Myrna’s Custom Draperies and worked part time at Katy’s.
In the late ’70s, she bartended at the Doniphan American Legion, and later became the bar manager.
She worked several years at Pioneer Hybrids in Doniphan and at Williams Flower Co. in Grand Island.
Most recently, Myrna cleaned the Doniphan Post Office and the Doniphan Insurance Agency.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Myrna enjoyed tending to her yard and doing various arts and crafts.
Survivors include her daughter, Lou Etta Fielder of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Lori Frickey of Kearney; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Sears of Hastings; brother-in-law, Myron Hadenfeldt of Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vearl; her parents; brother, Elgin Stevenson; five sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.