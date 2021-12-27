Myron “Mike” Lee Horton, 85, of New Castle, Indiana passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Addison Place in New Castle. He was born November 16, 1936 in Tipton, IN, a son of the late James Thomas and Edith (Burris) Horton.
Mike was a 1955 graduate of Tipton High School. He started working at Perfect Circle in Tipton in 1955 and worked & retired from Dana Corporation, following more than 40 years of service.
Survivors include three children, Kelly Lynn (Jeff) Marlatt of New Castle, Kim Horton of Hagerstown and Mike (Chris) Horton of Kenesaw, Nebraska; grandchildren, Craig Lewis of Nancy, Kentucky, Courtney Rose of East Enterprise, Indiana, Lindsay Posey & Lauran Olsen, both of New Castle, Mat Horton & Mitchell Horton, both of Hastings, Nebraska; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Alice Basey of Tipton; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie (Atchley) Horton; daughter, Sherri Lee Lewis; brothers Jim Horton & Bill Horton; and sisters, LeNore Bower, Betty Dane, Beverly Bates and LeVeda Fuson.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Memorial contributions may be given to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 2905 US Highway 35 North, Richmond, IN 47374. You may express condolences or share a memory of Mike at www.hinsey-brown.com.
