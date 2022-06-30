Myron L. “Tiny” Richardson, age 88, of Stamford, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Colonial Villa Good Samaritan Center in Alma. He was born December 25, 1933 at Akron, CO to Ross E. and Mable L. (Young) Richardson.
They moved to Hastings, NE when Myron was an infant and attended school in Hastings. He spent most of his life in and around Hastings. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from December of 1953 until his honorably discharge on December of 1956. He then transferred to Army services for the next 8 years.
After his years in the service, he worked for 35 years for Hastings Industries and retired in 1997, due to his health.
Tiny loved hunting, fishing, horse races, (especially the Kentucky Derby) and Casinos. We think he knew where every pond and lakes was in the State of Nebraska, and then some.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister June Nicholson, brother Mack Richardson, daughter Denise Hill, and son Mark Richardson.
He is survived by his wife Jeannie Daley of Stamford, NE; son Mike Richardson of Lakewood, CO; daughter Teresa Seibrass of Hastings, NE; adopted son Joe Record, of Kearney, NE; sister Darlyne Kwit of Palos Heights, IL; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Prairie Center Cemetery in Kearney, NE with Pastor Linda Knipping, officiating. Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at wenburgfuneralhome.com
