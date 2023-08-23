Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Myron T. Petr, 79, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Rosary will be 5:30 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil.
Visitation will be 3:30-7 p.m. Friday with family present 4-5:30 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the Glenvil Fire and Rescue Department.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Myron’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Myron was born October 8, 1943, to Thomas and Mildred (Tabor) Petr of Lawrence, NE. He attended and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1961. During his time at Lawrence, he received honors for all-state football.
After high school, he had a great career of 49 ½ years with the Nebraska State Department of Roads. On February 16, 1974, he married Marlene Hinrichs of Glenvil. Together, they built a loving home and were active in the community.
Myron was a member of the Glenvil Fire and Rescue, Lawrence Knights of Columbus, and Glenvil Village Council, and was a coach for many of his sons’ youth sports teams.
He enjoyed his time in recent years attending and supporting his grandchildren in all their activities.
Family and faith held the utmost importance to him.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Marion.
Left to cherish his memory as his wife, Marlene; son and wife, Ryan and Allison (Valentine) with their children, McKenzie, Jacob, Morgan, Audrey, Lydia, and Julia; son and wife, Erik and Sarah (Davis) with their children, Dylan, Ansley, and Taylor; son and wife, Adam and Brandice (Studnicka) with their children Bo, Liv, and Rae; brother and wife, Robert and Charlene; sister and husband, Marilyn and José Regueira; sister and husband, Rose Marie and Rod Willmes; sister and husband, Roxanna and Joe Silver; along with many nieces and nephews.
