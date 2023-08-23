Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Myron T. Petr, 79, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.

Rosary will be 5:30 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil.