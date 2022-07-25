N. Bryant Andrews, Jr., 75, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at McPherson Health & Rehab. He worked in the grain business and retail paint industry.

Bryant was born on August 5, 1946, in Hastings, NE, to Neil Bryant Andrews, Sr. and Donna Mae (Marymee) Andrews. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1964 and attended the University of Nebraska.