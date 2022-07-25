N. Bryant Andrews, Jr., 75, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at McPherson Health & Rehab. He worked in the grain business and retail paint industry.
Bryant was born on August 5, 1946, in Hastings, NE, to Neil Bryant Andrews, Sr. and Donna Mae (Marymee) Andrews. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1964 and attended the University of Nebraska.
Bryant was united in marriage to Susan Holt on October 15, 1965, and this union was blessed with two sons, Todd and Tyson.
On July 19, 1975, he married Jennifer Zuellner, and this union was blessed with three children, Selena, Kim, and Geoff.
Survivors include four children, Todd Andrews (Kristy) of Las Vegas, NV, Selena Andrews (Ed Webb) of McPherson, KS, Kim Seib (Cody) of Hays, KS, and Geoff Andrews (Valerie) of Salina, KS; brothers, Stephen Andrews (Ann) of Montevideo, MN, Bradley Andrews of Waverly, NE, and Scott Andrews of Waverly, NE; aunt, Delores Eades of Wichita, KS; and seven grandchildren, Andrew Costello, Jonah Clarke, Elijah Clarke, Reid Andrews, Sutton Seib, Holdyn Seib, and Hudson Seib.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Tyson Andrews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6, at East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen, NE.
Memorial donations may be payable to Selena Andrews to help cover funeral costs in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.