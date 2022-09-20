Nadean A. Hoelck, 96 of Grand Island, Nebraska died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at CHI Health St. Francis.
According to Nadeans wishes there will be a private family burial held in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with a celebration of life to be planned at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Grand Island Central Catholic Foundation.
Nadean was born on May 23, 1926 the daughter of Harve and Cora (VanHorn) Scobie. She was born and raised in Giltner Nebraska, graduating from Giltner High School. She then went on to become a teacher and taught for several years before becoming a homemaker. Nadean loved to play golf, throw parties, decorate her houses, and we can’t leave out Tom Brady. She had a great sense of style and took great pride in her appearance. She always looked good no matter what. She never had a bad day and was always ready to face the challenges of the day with a smile. Nadean never knew a stranger and would always find a new friend no matter where she was.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Greg Hoelck of Hastings, John (Carmen) Hoelck of Giltner, Annabet (Lonny) Foster of Grand Island and Kathy White of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Sophie Saunders, Sadie Golden, Megan Foster and Jenny Foster, Corey Hoelck, Cortney Hoelck, Matt Thies, Thomas Thies, Logan Thies, Nicholas White and JT White as well as 8 great grandchildren with one more on the way. : and a brother in law Leroy Hoelck as well as several nieces and nephews that were near and dear to her heart.
Nadean is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Hoelck; her parents Harvey and Cora Scobie; her 5 siblings, Forest Scobie, Devonne Humphrey, Elaine Larmore, Marilynn Lynch and her twin brother Dean Scobie as well as her brother-in-laws Dean Hoelck, Don Hoelck and Father Frank Hoelck.
