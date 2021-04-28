Hastings, Nebraska resident Nadeen Marie Debban, 82, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Services are 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings for their organ fund or Peace Lutheran LWML.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Nadeen was born to John and Dorathea (Knoepfel) Elshof on February 19, 1939, in Rockville, NE. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sherman County and was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ord. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1957 and Eden’s School of Hairdressing in 1958.
Nadeen was united in marriage to Gerald Warren Debban on August 4, 1959, and to this union, three children were born. He preceded her in death on April 3, 1997.
She served her God and community as a teacher of Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Midweek School, and as a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League at Our Redeemer Lutheran in Elwood and Peace Lutheran in Hastings. She was the Harvard March of Dimes Mother’s March Chairwoman from 1972 to 1979 when Clay County discontinued the Mother’s March. She was the librarian for the City of Harvard from April 1980 to July 1996, and a member of the Harvard Women’s Club for many years. After moving to Hastings, she served as Pre-Registration Co-Chair for the Vital Signs Health Fair for several years.
Nadeen was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one brother in infancy, John; brother, Edward Elshof; and sisters, Goldie Hansen and Leanna Husman.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Warren and Debra Debban of Lee’s Summit, MO, Claudia and Kevin Krueger of Doniphan, and Jonetta and Dale Hagemeier of Beatrice; grandchildren and their spouses, Amanda and Justin Groff of Doniphan, Ross Krueger of Doniphan, Cami Debban and fiancé Cameron Lacen of Raytown, MO, Gerald and RanDee Krueger of Trumbull, Kyle and Alicia Krueger of Beatrice, Michael Krueger of Lincoln, Kaylin Hagemeier of Lincoln, Micah Debban of Lee’s Summit, MO and Noah Hagemeier of Beatrice; great-grandchildren, Chase Groff, Madilyn Groff, Hadley Krueger, Drake Krueger, Piper Krueger and Chole Krueger; brothers and their spouses, Alden and Phyllis Elshof of Longmont, CO, and Kenneth and Ardie Elshof of Grand Island; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Rosemary Debban of Elwood, Harold and Eileen Debban of Kearney, and Lola Debban of Elwood; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many other relatives.
