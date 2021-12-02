Loving wife and mother, Nadine Leas Mortenson Walker passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021 at home in Raymore, MO, with Jim, her husband of 67 1/2 years by her side.
She was born July 13, 1934 in Boone, IA, the daughter of Walter and Rose Mortenson.
She moved to Tucson, AZ in 1944, where she graduated from Amphitheater High school, class of 1951. While in Tucson, she met and married the love of her life, James S. Walker on May 28th, 1954. Together they had 4 sons while moving around the country/world, before settling in Hastings, Nebraska in 1966. There they raised their boys and lived until 1983. While in Hastings she also proudly earned her BA degree from Hastings College, class of 1976, and worked at Alcott Elementary School and Hastings High School. Jim and Nadine then moved to Jamestown, ND where they lived until retiring to Kansas City in 1998.
Nadine was a proud and devout Christian progressive who was extremely involved in church, charity and community activities. Over the years she was ordained as a Ruling Elder in the Presbyterian church, delivered Meals on Wheels and helped with countless church and school activities. She always believed in helping anyone who needed it.
Having lived through multiple types of cancer for more than 30 years, she was a true fighter and advocate for cancer patients and survivors. She was a voracious reader and avid world traveler, reading thousands of books, and traveling to at least 143 countries. She helped her husband Jim on many student trips to Europe and the Holy Land over the years. Also, in retirement, she and Jim sailed on numerous cruises all over the world, where Jim served as on board chaplain. She was a fountain of both knowledge and humanity.
Nadine had an infectious smile, contagious laugh and a loving touch that will all be blessings to those who knew her for the rest of their lives. Profoundly loving, kind and generous, she will be deeply missed and forever loved. May the Lord hold and comfort her until the rest of us who love her can be with her again.
Nadine is survived by her devoted husband, Jim of Raymore, MO; sons, and their wives, Steve and Anna of Leawood, KS, Dave and Terry of Tucson, AZ, Brad of Evanston, WY, Scott and Vicki of Lakewood, CO; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
