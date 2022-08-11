Nancie Alonso passed away Monday, August 8, 2022.
Nancie Alonso was preceded in death by her mother and father, Emma and Ernest Mansker; sister, Imogene; and brother, Richard. She is survived by her children Marilee (Elbert) Aufdenkamp, JD (Jodi Hays) Alonso, Leslie (John) Marsh, and Amy Alonso; grandchildren Megan (Jarrah), Jack (Alex), Thea, Sarah, and Molly; her beloved cat, Mr. Yellow; and adoptive family members Shari, Kirsten, and Athanasia.
Nancie was born in Los Angeles, California, where she graduated from Needles High School. She worked in healthcare for many years. She moved from California to Hastings, Nebraska, and continued her work in healthcare until she retired.
Nancie greatly appreciated the friendships she made through her community of bridge players, the YWCA, amongst her neighbors in Hastings, and through her work in Hastings Radiology and Mary Lanning Hospital.
Nancie was an avid supporter of USC college football. She loved watching sports and game shows on TV. She was always very close to her pets. She loved to visit new places and to see and do new things.
Nancie will be interred with her parents in Needles Riverview Cemetery in Needles, California. A private celebration of life will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Heartland Pet Connection (www.heartlandpetconnection.com)
Nancie will be interred in Needles, CA where she grew up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.