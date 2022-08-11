Nancie Alonso passed away Monday, August 8, 2022.

Nancie Alonso was preceded in death by her mother and father, Emma and Ernest Mansker; sister, Imogene; and brother, Richard. She is survived by her children Marilee (Elbert) Aufdenkamp, JD (Jodi Hays) Alonso, Leslie (John) Marsh, and Amy Alonso; grandchildren Megan (Jarrah), Jack (Alex), Thea, Sarah, and Molly; her beloved cat, Mr. Yellow; and adoptive family members Shari, Kirsten, and Athanasia.