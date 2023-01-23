Nancy Eleanor (Ruff) Buckley, 92, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023 at Linden House Assisted Living in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Nancy was born on November 9, 1930 in Rock Island, Illinois to Harmon and Bertha Ruff. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1947 and Augustana College in 1951, and then worked as the Assistant Society Editor for the Rock Island Argus newspaper until she married Robert (Bob) Buckley in April 1956.