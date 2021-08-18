Nancy Eldred Jelinek, 70, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away at home on August 17, 2021.
Nancy was born July 6, 1951, in Hastings, Nebraska, and was a graduate of Hastings High School in 1969. She graduated from Central Community College-Hastings and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years of marriage, Leo Jelinek of Lincoln; son, Erik (Brooke) Jelinek of Highlands Ranch, CO; sisters, Linda Kissler of Hastings, Billie (Dan) Hazelwood of Lincoln; brother, Rod Eldred of Oro Valley, AZ; brothers-in-law, Ray (Cindy) Jelinek of Grand Island and Wyn Jelinek of Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dorothy Eldred of Hastings.
Nancy was a member of the First Christian Church of Lincoln. Being an avid reader herself, she supplied many books for the church’s Children’s Library. She was a member of the Hand Bell Choir, Vocal Choirs, Bible Studies, Sunday School teacher, Stephen Ministry Coordinator, and Elder of the church.
Some of her experience includes working in Information Technology for Lincoln Welding, Creative Thinking a banking software company and formed her own company Steeltrack Inc., a bank reporting company.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials in her honor may be sent to the Cat House, LPS Harvest of Books, First Christian Church music, or Christian education ministries.
Thank you to the caring staff of HoriSun Hospice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.