Nancy Jo Holtz, 74, formerly of Beattie, Kansas, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville, Kansas.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at Kinsley Mortuary Chapel in Marysville.
Burial will be in the Beattie Union Cemetery in Beattie, KS.
Survivors include her children, Tina (Tim) Buerer, Harvard, NE, Tammy Holtz, Colorado Springs, CO; three grandchildren, Katie (Erin) Soloman, Kearney, NE, Brad (Vanessa) Buerer, Grand Island, NE; Danny (Courtney) Buerer, Bladen, NE; sisters, Janice Bacon, Charleston, SC, Joy Cressman, Lincoln, NE, Jean (Joe) Warders, Blue Rapids; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.
