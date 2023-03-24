Hastings, Nebraska, resident Nancy L. Wengler, 64, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Nancy was born September 8, 1958, in Minden, NE, to Charles and Barbara (Remmenga) Kuehn. She graduated from Minden High School in 1977. Nancy married Gary “Mike” Wengler on December 2, 1978, in Minden.
Nancy worked as a quality assurance inspector for Centennial Plastics before her retirement in 2019.
She loved to read, diamond painting, being outdoors, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Everyone loved her sense of humor, her biggest smiles, and her kind heart.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Kuehn; and brother-in-law, Donn Jordening.
Survivors include her husband Mike Wengler of Hastings; daughters and spouses, Brandi and Dustin Hinrichs of Hastings, Erin and Ryan Greenough of Roseland, NE; grandchildren, Jordon Hinrichs, Logan Greenough, Codi Hinrichs, Kassia Hinrichs, Austin Greenough; great-granddaughter, Amelia Hinrichs; father, Charles Kuehn of Minden; sister, Cheri Jordening of Hastings; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jeanie and Gary Pettit of Hastings; niece and spouse, Crystal and Stephen Cassada of Hastings.
