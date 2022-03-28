Sutton, Nebraska resident Naomi Griess, 98, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Legacy Square in Henderson..
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
A luncheon for family and friends will follow the services at the Sutton American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
