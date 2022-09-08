Naomi Wilkins, age 92, of Harvard, formerly of Aurora, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Harvard Rest Haven.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 10th at the Chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow immediately at the Clay Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Naomi Marie Wilkins, the daughter of Ferdinand and Louise (Nunnenkamp) Mick, was born on a farm 15 miles southwest of Aurora in Hamilton County, Nebraska on January 15, 1930 and passed away in Harvard, Nebraska on September 7, 2022, at the age of 92.
Naomi went to a one room school house through the 8th grade and then went to Aurora High School and graduated in 1948.
Naomi was united in marriage to Dean Brandt on January 15, 1949. Two sons were born to the union: Allen and Mitch. They lived in Giltner, Nebraska for 11 years, then moved to Beloit, Kansas and lived there for a year. They moved back to Clay Center, Nebraska in 1961. They lived in Clay Center for 40 years. Dean and Naomi were married 52 years.
After Dean’s death on October 3, 2001, Naomi met and married Edward Wilkins on July 2, 2004 in Aurora. Ed and Naomi shared 10 years of marriage. Ed passed away on September 1, 2014.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dean Brandt, second husband, Edward Wilkins.
Those who remain to cherish her two sons, Allen (Rosalie) Brandt of Harvard and Mitch Brandt of Hastings; 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Jake, Nobalee, Jeanie and Brenda (Justin); 12 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Amanda, Tess, Dakota, Alyssa, Kristin, Austin, Jace, Gage (Allison), Hailey, Cason and Jackson and 6 great-great grandchildren; Edward’s two children, Kate (Len) Wilhelm and Edward Scott (Rita) Wilkins and other relatives and friends.
