Naomi Wilkins, age 92, of Harvard, formerly of Aurora, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Harvard Rest Haven.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 10th at the Chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow immediately at the Clay Center Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

