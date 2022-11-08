Neal Robert Garey, 96, of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Grand Island.

A celebration of life for Neal will be at the All Faiths Funeral Home on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022. The family will welcome friends at 9:00 and the memorial service will begin at 10:00. Inurnment will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard. Friends are then invited to join the family for lunch at the First Christian Church, 2400 West 14th Street. For those unable to attend, the memorial service will be live streamed and available on the All Faiths website.