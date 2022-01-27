On January 15, 2022 Lt. Colonel (Retired USAF) Neil D. Sanders passed away peacefully in his sleep in Pensacola, Florida with family members close by.
Neil was born in Hastings, Nebraska to LeRoy and Rosalee Sanders on September 8th, 1931. He was the youngest of two siblings. Neil graduated from Hastings High School in 1949. He felt the call of service to his country and joined the United States Air Force in 1950. He returned to Hastings to wed his high school sweetheart, Donalee McConnell on June 29, 1952. During their marriage and subsequent 35-year military career, they lived in ten different states and one overseas assignment.
Neil’s highlights to his service to our country include The Korean Conflict, Missile Launch Officer on the Atlas Missile Project during the Cuban Missile Crisis, The Vietnam War, and Director of Personnel Management. During his service Neil used the Air Force Boot Strap program to further his career and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree followed by a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology.
In 1985 he retired from his military service as a Lieutenant Colonel and began his life as a civilian. Still feeling the need to serve others he started working as a counselor with Bridgeway putting his Master’s Degree to good use helping others overcome Alcohol and Substance abuse.
Neil and Donalee settled into their home in Mary Esther, FL. They both enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Neil could often be found tinkering in his workshop or tackling a home project or two. In 2013 they moved to Azalea Trace Retirement Community in Pensacola, FL. Neil said farewell to his “lifelong sweetheart” Donalee on January 29, 2019.
Neil D. Sanders is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia Ann Sanders, Kathleen Sue Sanders (Garth Henderson) and Linda Rae Jenkins (Pat). He was also known as Grandpa to six grandchildren and Papo to eleven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Main Auditorium of Azalea Trace in Pensacola, FL on January 31st, 2022 at 2 p.m. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on February 1st, 2022 at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL at 10:30 a.m.
The Sanders Family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice and the men and women of Azalea Trace for their kind and loving care of Neil during the latter stages of his journey. In lieu of flowers the Sanders family would request that donations be made in the name of Neil D. Sanders to the Emerald Coast Hospice Organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.