Neil S. Hoppens, 90 beloved husband and father passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home with his family at his side.
He was born in Clay Center, Nebraska, on June 27, 1932, to Raymond and Winona (Stett) Hoppens.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 2:42 pm
Neil attended the University of Nebraska and Hastings College on football scholarships. He attended physical therapy school in Houston, TX. On July 29, 1954, Neil married Janice Rutt and she preceded him in death on April 15, 2010.
Neil was an active member of the community. He loved being outdoors with family and friends. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting, fishing, riding ATV's and snowmobiles.
Having grown up on a family farm in Nebraska, he especially loved being at his son Michael's farm with family and friends.
Neil is survived by two sons, Michael (Jo Lenarz) Hoppens and Douglas Hoppens; four grandchildren, Christopher Lenarz MD, Katelyn Marie Hoppens, and Lauren and Daniel Hoppens.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gregory and Steven; and a granddaughter, Mackenzie
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 25, at 1 p.m. in the Hope Columbarium Chapel at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held at noon until time of service.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com
