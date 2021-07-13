Neva Jean (Meyer) Parks was born February 17, 1927 at her parents’ (Fred and Sophie (Nitzel) Meyer) farm, south of Campbell, Nebraska. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Azria Health Blue Hill in Blue Hill.
Neva married Erroll Parks on January 28, 1945. They lived and farmed southwest of Campbell for many years. In 1978 they moved to Campbell, but continued to farm the land until Erroll’s death in 1983.
Neva worked at Grandview Manor in Campbell for 31 years, caring for and tending to the residents. She thoroughly enjoyed her employment there and took the time to make sure residents were comfortable and felt loved. Neva was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell. She was involved in many church activities throughout her life. Her faith was one of the most important parts of her life and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Neva was preceded in death by her husband, Erroll and son-in-law Jim Rose.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sharon (Chuck) Brunke of Martell, Diann (Tim) Davis of Lincoln, Pam Rose of Geneva; son, Brad Parks of Campbell. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Service will be Friday, July 16, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with Pastor Nathan Abel officiating. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, southwest of Campbell. Visitation will be Friday, July 16, from 10-11 a.m. at Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell. Memorials can be directed to the church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home of Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.