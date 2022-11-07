Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Neva Dell Semotan, died November 5, 2022, at Linden Court in North Platte, NE, at the age of 94.
A memorial service is being held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 10, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Reverend Joel Remmers officiating.
A family burial at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings will be held prior to the memorial service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com
Neva was born in Blue Hill, Nebraska, on November 3, 1928, to Edward and Bertha (Goedert) Schnase.
She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill on November 25, 1928. She has been a life-long resident of Adams County and graduated from Hastings High School in 1945.
In 1949, Neva married George A Lashley and after three sons and 24 years, they divorced in 1973. In 1975, Neva married Arthur James (Jim) Semotan and together they became a family of five sons.
Neva spent a lifetime caring for others. First working for several doctors and then becoming the Volunteer Coordinator at Good Samaritan Society Village in Hastings.
Through that experience she met several great staff members and friends and after 28 years, retired in 2008.
Neva lived within the Village and after her retirement she became a volunteer herself.
She was a member of the First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, B.P.O. Does (past president), the Elks Country Club, and the Elks Ladies Golf Association. Neva loved her family and will always be remembered for her expert shopping, golfing, and her love of life.
Neva is survived by her sons, Michael G Lashley (Tami) of North Platte, Larry Joe Lashley (Cheryl) of North Platte, daughter-in-law Nancy Lashley of Stapleton, Jim Semotan of Pembroke, FL, Timothy Semotan of Denver, CO, sister-in-law Barbara Schnase of Hastings, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Neva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters Arlene Laux and Shirley Hatfield, beloved son Patrick Lashley, and her brother Larry Schnase.
Memorials may be given to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hastings or the Hastings Elks Golf Course. Condolences may be sent to Mike Lashley, 1902 West Leota Street, North Platte, NE 69101.
