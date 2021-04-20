Eveleth, Minnesota resident Nicholas Dale Wilson, 39, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the Stockham Community Church in Stockham, NE, with Pastor Paul Nauman officiating. Graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the First Evangelical Cemetery near Harvard, NE. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Services will be live-streamed from http://stockhamchurch.com/live/.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Nicholas was born on June 14, 1981, in Lexington, NE., to Robert and Docia (Osborne) Wilson. Nick lived very happily in several towns throughout the state before moving to Eveleth, MN. In each location, Nick made lifetime friends. Nick attended school in Harvard, NE., where he graduated in 2000. After graduation, Nick worked at several places before starting a career as a machinist at Flowserve in Hastings. While at Flowserve Nick attended Central Community College and obtained a degree in Information Technology. Nick moved to Seward, NE, and attended classes at Southeast Community College and the University of Nebraska in pursuit of a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Nick and his family moved to Minnesota in 2013 so he could finish his degree at Iron Range Engineering College, graduating in December of 2016. At the time of his death, Nick was working as a Systems Engineer at Jasper Engineering in Hibbing, MN.
Nick became a father in 2001 when his first son, Chase Allen, was born. Nick raised Chase as a single parent until he married Katelyn Baker in 2010. Two more sons were born to this union, Lane Robert and Brittan Nicholas. Nick’s greatest joy was watching his sons grow and learn.
Nick had many interests in life, several became passions. He was most passionate about cooking, beer and wine brewing, car restoration, hunting, home remodeling, and knife smithing. Nick became a skilled knife maker and liked to carve intricate details into his knife handles.
Nick made lasting friendships wherever he went and leaves behind many friends in many states.
Nick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dale and Mary Wilson and Arthur and Carol Osborne; his uncle, Dennis Wilson; and his aunts, Suzanne Appel, Sarah Hilliard and Amy Osborne.
Nick is survived by his loving family, sons, Chase of Juniata; Lane and Britt of Eveleth, MN; parents, Bob and Docia of Harvard; sisters, Danyelle (Jay) Burns of Hastings and Leslie (Jordan) Robbins of Harvard; nieces, Jordan (Anthony) Allen, Breeanna Fluckey, Courtney and MaKenzie Burns, Addilyn and Mylah Robbins; nephew, Barrett Robbins; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
