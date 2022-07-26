Hastings, Nebraska resident Nickolas A. Svoboda, 39, passed away, Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings, Nebraska.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 6:02 pm
