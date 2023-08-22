Nicole Lynn Pavelka, a beloved fiancé, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away tragically on August 9, 2023, in a car accident.
A funeral service will be held in honor of Nicole and Ryker on Thursday, August 24th at 10:30 AM at the Davenport School.
If you plan to attend the funeral services, please feel free to dress casually and in color. Their lives were too beautiful to wear black.
Expressions of condolences to the family can be made through charitable donations, flowers, prayers, and positive thoughts.
Urbauer-Price Funeral Home of Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
