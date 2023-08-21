Nicole Lynn Pavelka, a beloved fiancé, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away tragically on August 9, 2023, in a car accident.
Born on October 21, 1992, in Aurora, NE, Nicole started her life as a fighter while enduring open heart surgery at only 6 weeks old. Her fight and love for life showed through her actions and how she treated those around her.
Nicole accepted everyone into her heart and never judged a single person she crossed. Bryant McGill said it best, “You will be a beautiful person, as long as you see the beauty in others,” and Nicole did just that.
Nicole was an exemplary example of hard work and dedication. She recently graduated from SCC with her LPN license while also raising her children, working, and keeping her fiancé, Dan, in line.
Nicole also had a love for animals, keeping dogs, puppies, cats, and even a pet pig as companions.
Most important of all, Nicole and her high school sweetheart, Dan, created a beautiful family together with four wonderful children. She treasured the time they spent fishing, going to the lake, family vacations and having barbecues. The greatest title Nicole ever had was being called, “mom.”
As Nicole takes her youngest baby, Ryker, with her up to heaven, she is survived by her fiancé, Daniel Schlichtman; son, Hayden Schlichtman; daughter, Laelynn Schlichtman; son, Jase Schlichtman; parents, Christopher and Lynne Pavelka; mother-in-law, Patricia Schlichtman; brother, Chris Pavelka and Octavia; sister, Tara Splattstoesser and Isac; brother, Nathan Pavelka; brother-in-law, Matthew Schlichtman and Jessica; grandmother, Diane Walz; grandfather, Frank Schlichtman; grandparents, Patricia and Richard Manke.
Nicole was preceded in death by many loving grandparents.
A funeral service will be held in honor of Nicole and Ryker on Thursday, August 24th at 10:30 AM at the Davenport School.
If you plan to attend the funeral services, please feel free to dress casually and in color. Their lives were too beautiful to wear black.
Expressions of condolences to the family can be made through charitable donations, flowers, prayers, and positive thoughts.
Urbauer-Price Funeral Home of Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
