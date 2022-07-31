Hastings, Nebraska, resident Nickolas A. Svoboda, 39, passed away, Monday, July 25, 2022, of natural causes at his home.
Memorial service is 11 a.m Saturday, August 6, at The Lark in Hastings, Nebraska with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Nick was born February 2, 1983, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Rick and Cindy (Peterson) Svoboda.
He spent the first 2.5 months in the NICU at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska, before he was able to come home.
Nick graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 2002. In high school, he began working at Taco Bell where he stayed for 20 years before starting work with CPI Premier in Hastings in 2021.
He enjoyed everything electronic: RC cars, flying drones, and computers. Nick was considered a kind and gentle giant, was always helping people however he could.
Nick is survived by his mother, Cindy Svoboda of Hastings, NE; siblings, Rob (Alma) Svoboda of Hastings, NE, Steve (Melissa) Svoboda of Glenvil, NE, and Kimberly Svoboda of Hastings, NE; nieces and nephews, Zach, Makenzie, Rachel, Elizabeth, Jacob, Breanna, and Titan; grandparents, Melvin and Donnah Peterson of Westerville, NE; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Svoboda; grandparents, Jim and Jeanette Svoboda; and uncles, Kenny Svoboda and Donny Svoboda.
