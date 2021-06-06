Nola Cooper, age 84, of Crete, Nebraska, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Bryan/LGH West Medical Center in Lincoln.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Aurora Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.
Memorials may be made to the family to designate for future use.
Nola Jean Cooper, the daughter of Edward George and Martha Marie (Matheis) Sidlo was born on January 2, 1937, at Hastings, Nebraska, and passed away on June 4, 2021, at Lincoln at the age of 84.
Nola grew up on a farm near Bladen. She attended elementary school at Harmony District 12, 7th & 8th grade at Bladen Public School and graduated from Bladen High School Class of 1954.
On March 18, 1956, Nola was married to Richard Allen Cooper. They had three children: Connie, Michael and Marla.
Nola graduated from Hastings Beauty Academy and passed her state boards in 1967. She owned and operated Valley View Salon in Bladen for almost 20 years until moving to Aurora in 1986.
Nola worked at Pritner Products & Design for several years before working at Hamilton Communications-Relay for Deaf from 1994 until 2003, when she retired. They moved to Crete in July 2013 to be closer to family.
Nola was a member of the Nebraska Cosmetology Assn, Independent Small Business Assn, the United Methodist Church in Bladen from 1957-1988 and the United Methodist Church in Aurora from 1988 until her death. Nola enjoyed sewing, cooking, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Helen Whitmore, Mary Lambrecht, Mabel Skjelver, Georgia Cooper, Ada Blankenbaker and Clara Williams; and brothers-in-law, Malcolm Lambrecht, Vernon Jepson, Bob Skjelver, Hyatt Whitmore and Owen Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard of Crete; two daughters, Connie (Russ) Tompkins of Omaha and Marla (Don) Wademan of Crete; son, Dr. Michael (Connie) Cooper of Norfolk; brother, Les (Peggy) Sidlo of Kearney; sister-in-law, Sarah Jepson of Minden; 6 grandchildren, Matt (Wendy) Tompkins of Omaha, Ben Tompkins of Logan, IA, Jessica (Aaron) Graumann of Apple Valley, MN, Jake (Tessah) Cooper of Omaha, Adam Wademan of Los Angeles, CA and Alyssa Wademan of Lincoln; 4 great-grandchildren, Rylee, Madison and, Josephine Graumann and Elliott Cooper several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
