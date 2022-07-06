Hastings, Nebraska, resident Nora Lee Marble, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at Livingston Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Nora’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings following the service. Book signing will be Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will greet friends and relatives 1 hour prior to services on Friday.
Memorials will be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Nora was born November 24, 1940, in York, Nebraska, to William B. and Elnora P. (Piper) Rea.
Nora married Collins E. Marble on January 12, 1973, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He passed away on January 22, 1995.
Nora was secretary for the Hastings Housing Authority.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Collins Marble; and sister, Billie Ann Molitor.
Survivors include life partner, Gary Pawloski of Hastings; son and wife, Tom and Melissa Marble of Kearney, MO; stepson and wife, Craig and Becky Marble of Hastings; stepdaughter, Karen Jacupke of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Jessica and A.J. Achilles, Ryan and Paula Carlson, Megan Marble and Levi Lammert, Jenna Jacupke, Jon and Jamie Jacobi, Katy and Regg Rutt, Jordan and Jessica Jacupke, Eric Marble, Cameron Marble, Hunter Thornburg, Austin Marble; 12 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and many friends.
