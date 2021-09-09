Norbert Scott Borwege, age 65, passed away July 29, 2021, in Clay Center, Kansas.
Celebration of Life services were held on August 21st in Wakefield, KS. Services scheduled for September 18th at the Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen have been postponed due to COVID. A notice will be published once a new date has been made
Memorials can be made to the Scott Borwege Memorial Fund C/O — Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th Street, Clay Center, KS 68432.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.