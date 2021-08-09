Norbert Scott Borwege, age 65, passed away July 29, 2021, in Clay Center, Kansas.
He was born to Norbert and LaVona (Armstrong) Borwege in Hastings, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill and graduated from Bladen Public School in 1974. He married the love of his life, Sonja Kohl of Hastings at the Bladen Methodist Church on June 27, 1975. They made their home at Scotia until moving to Miltonvale, KS in 1999. He loved farming, the lay of the land and worked for several farmers and also worked for Hutchinson Maywrath in Clay Center, KS. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed working on old tractors, loved hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tracy Borwege; brothers-in-laws, Leonard Kucera, Larry Sanford, Derald Burgess and David Kohl.
Survivors include his wife, Sonja Borwege of Miltonvale, KS; sons, Matthew (Misty) Borwege of Wolbach, NE, Brian Borwege of Miltonvale, KS; daughter, Jenny (Johnny) Richardson of Wakefield, KS; sisters, Colleen Kucera of Deweese, NE, Diane (Larry) Overy of Pauline, NE, Bonna (Larry) Vance of Inavale, NE, Sharon Burgess of Red Cloud, NE; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and a host of nephews and nieces and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held on August 21, at 502 Cedar Street in Wakefield, KS from 1-6 p.m., and on September 18 at the Webster County Fairgrounds from 12-3 p.m. in Bladen, NE.
Memorials can be made to the Scott Borwege Memorial Fund C/O — Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, 918 7th Street, Clay Center, KS 68432.
