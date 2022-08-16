Norine S. Valasek, 62, of Cairo, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, September 14, 2022.
Private family services will be held.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested the Grace Foundation.
