Norma A. Glinsmann, 83 of rural Ashton, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island with her family by her side.
Funeral services for Norma will be held on Thursday, July 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in St. Paul at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Steven Neal will officiate. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, July 28, from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will follow.
