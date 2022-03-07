Nora, Nebraska resident, Norma B. Bargen, 95, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 in Superior.
Private family services will take place on March 12. Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to go to Kingswood Court of Superior.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
