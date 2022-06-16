Norma E. Fielder, 84, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Norma was born October 30, 1937, on the Fort Berthold Reservation in New Town, ND, to Noah T. (Rosebud Sioux) and Germaine C. (Hidatsa) (Smith) Swift. She graduated from Hastings High School. On June 16, 1956, she married Larry W. Fielder. Together, they had five children: Steven, Timothy, Thomas, Elaine, and Larry R. Norma was also a beloved grandmother to Shaun, Jeramie, Megan, Joseph, Tommie, Elizabeth, Nathan, Kelly, Holly, Mackenzie, Stephanie, with Steve, Scott, Tessa, and Ashley, and to 24 great-grandchildren.
Norma worked for a few factories in Hastings, as well as the food department at Hastings Regional Center. She was an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes and a devoted reader of their monthly newspaper. As an avid collector, she eagerly shared her treasures with her guests. Norma was always up for an adventure, no matter where the party line would take her. During the summer, she would drive her grandchildren around to find fresh fruits and vegetables for canning, a task she had mastered. Norma appreciated any chance to gather with her family for a meal. When she wasn’t feeding a full house, she and Larry could be found watching horse races at the race track. With a heart of gold, Norma was committed to her loved ones and tremendously generous with her time and resources. Her one-of-a-kind smile and bubbly laugh brightened every room. To her family, she was a protector, rescuer, and fighter. She fought to live every day. To say one thing would never be enough.
Norma's family members Noah, Germaine, husband Larry, brothers Ivan, Woodrow, Noah Jr., son Thomas, and granddaughters Megan and Holly preceded her in life's final journey.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro's officiation. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. with family present Sunday, June 19, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.
