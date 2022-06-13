Hastings, Nebraska resident Norma E. Fielder, 84, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Father Douglas Daro officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
