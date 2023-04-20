Norma Jean Andersen, 79, Of Westminster, Colorado passed away at Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge on April 5, 2023.
Norma was born in Clay Center, Nebraska to Rhoda (Gross) and William “Bill” Garrelts of Fairfield, NE on March 29, 1944.
Known as “Jeanie” Norma grew up on a small farm 4 miles west of Fairfield, Ne. She Graduated from Fairfield Highschool. She Married Layne Andersen in 1963 then moving to various places including Oklahoma where their children were born. She was a Loving and Wonderful Mother.
Norma ended up settling in Denver, CO in the early 1970’s and started an over 40 year career in the mortgage loan business.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Gaylene (Platte) and stepmother Viola.
Norma is survived by her children Ryan Andersen and his wife Kim Arvada, CO and Andrea Andersen and her husband Chris Dinkins, Thornton, CO; two step-sisters Sandie Bellman husband Denny, Becky Quenzer husband Jeff; two step-brothers Craig Mohling wife Joyce, Rod Mohling wife Colleen; grandniece Ashley and her husband Nate Harwerth and their children (the Adorables) and several nieces and nephews.
Always having a smile even after falling and splitting open her head and a major break on her elbow. Norma’s greatest joys were travel, spoiling her dogs currently Penny, gardening, spending time with her family specially The Adorbs, Titus, Ellie, Caleb and Ezra.
In liew of Flowers please send donations to Colorado Wild Animal Sanctuary and Lutheran Family Services.
Her eternal faith in Our Lord and Savior Jesus, Norma’s funeral will be held on April 21st at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 4500 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
