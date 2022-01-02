Hastings, Nebraska, resident Norma J. Classen, 83, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with family by her side.
A memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Norma’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Norma was born July 11, 1938, in Loup City to George and Mildred (Obermiller) Heil. She graduated from Loup City High School.
Norma married Gerald F. “Jerry” Classen on April 4, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2004.
Norma was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Eagles, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Norma enjoyed traveling, antiquing, garage sales, games, and visiting with her friends and family.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald F. “Jerry” Classen; grandson, Jason Bren; brother, Loren Heil; and sisters, Leona Bydalek and Lois Heil.
Survivors include daughter and spouse, Sonja and Bruce Bren of Castle Pines, Colorado; sons and spouses, Michael and Cindy Classen of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Daniel and Jackie Classen of Topsham of Maine; 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Arlie Jasnoch of Grand Island.
