Hastings, Nebraska resident Norma J. Classen, 83, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings with family by her side.
Memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
