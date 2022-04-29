Norma J. Penning, a longtime Hastings, Nebraska resident, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Sonoma House in Plano, TX.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. The family will receive visitors one hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.