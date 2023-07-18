Hastings, Nebraska, resident Norma June (Ransom) Vineyard, 90, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at The Kensington in Hastings.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the All Saints Chapel at Good Samaritan Society in Hastings with Pastor Kurt Coleman officiating. Inurnment will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.