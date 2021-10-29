Hastings, Nebraska resident Norma Lea Crago, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at the Hastings Salvation Army. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hastings Salvation Army. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Norma was born on September 22, 1945, in Philadelphia, PA. She worked as an Envoy for the Salvation Army for many years, as well as MNIS.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nolan Crago; brother, Jerry Harrod; and an infant granddaughter, Jessica Carnahan.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Carnahan, Justin (Leslie) Carnahan, Martha (Charles) Finch, Mary Carnahan; siblings, Pam HarrodGlen (Jill) Harrod; sister-in-law, Janet; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
