Juniata, Nebraska resident Norma L. Imler, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings surrounded by her loving children.
Private family graveside service will be held at White Rock Cemetery in Republic County, KS with Pastor Tom Murray officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Norma was born January 14, 1928, in Jewell County, KS to Joseph & Bertha Angie (Miller) Purcell. She graduated from Montrose High School and attended Emporia College in Kansas for one year. Norma married Dwane H. Imler on May 16, 1945; he preceded her in death on April 25, 1975.
Norma worked as a psychiatric technician for eight years at Hastings Regional Center until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, flowers especially roses, bird watching, and loved to fish.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwane H. Imler; son, Rockey; grandson, Jim Stone Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Mickala René; brother, Eugene B. Purcell; sisters, Yvonne Imler and Shirley Neeley; two sons-in-law, William Board and Rex Lacey; and grandson-in-law, Gary W. Bryant.
Survivors include her daughters, Edamarlene Stone of Mankato, KS, Rita L. Lacey of Juniata; son, Stephen D. Imler of Deweese; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; cousin, Helen Thielman of Desoto, KS; loving niece, Nola Durham of Tryon, NC.
