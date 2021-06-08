Norma V. Kuhlman, 80, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Norma was born January 11, 1941, in Greenville, Texas, the daughter of Wayne and Allene (Smith) Francis. On May 25, 1969, she married Frederick G. Kuhlman in Smith Center, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Norma is survived by her husband, Fred Kuhlman of Hastings; a son, Patrick (Hope) Odell of Hastings; a daughter, Sarah (Heath) Darveau of Gilbert, AZ; a brother, David (Margie) Francis of Reno, NV; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Scheuerman of Smith Center, KS, Arlene Kuhlman of Hastings; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Norma’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 113 S. Madison St., Smith Center, KS, with Pastor Randy Hill officiating. There will not be a public visitation as cremation was chosen. Burial will take place in Pleasant View Cemetery, Athol, KS. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel, www.allfaithsfuneralchapel.com.
