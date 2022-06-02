Norman Everett Huckfeldt was born July 11, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He grew up in Council Bluffs, IA and Holstein, NE. Norman graduated in 1956 from Holstein High School. He always called Holstein “The Center of the Universe”.
1959 marked the year Norman hired on with UPRR. Uncle Sam drafted him a few years later. He was stationed for a year in Germany. He and a friend bought a Volkswagen and spent any free time exploring Europe.
On April 2, 1965 he married Carol Ann Curtis in Omaha, NE. They were married for over 40 years. Their only child, JC was born in 1972. Norman and Carol lived in North Platte from 1977-2001. Norman retired from the UPRR in 2000. Later, Norman and Carol decided to move to Arizona to be closer to JC and his family. Carol died in 2006 after a long battle with cancer. Norman moved to Twin Falls, ID then returned to Nebraska in 2017.
In 2005 the Holstein High School basketball team was named “Golden Anniversary Team” by the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame. Holstein was Class E team champions from 1955 and 1956. Norman started on both teams. 1955 28 wins 0 losses, 1956 28 wins 0 losses. Norman was very happy and proud to help put Holstein “on the map”!
He has been blessed with wonderful friends and family over the years. Most of which loved to hunt and fish as much as he did. Norman was a very good shot and won several awards over the years.
His health began to fail in 2021. He lost his zest for life and stopped eating when he was forced to move into a nursing home.
Norman is survived by his son, JC Huckfeldt; grandson, Dylan Huckfeldt; and his sister Jolene Huckfeldt Gee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol in 2006; granddaughter, Hannah Huckfeldt in 2011; and his sister, Virginia Hansen in 2021.
Norman was so proud of his grandson, Dylan, who recently achieved his Black Belt in karate. Norman also wanted to be able to provide a college education for Dylan. He achieved that goal.
Norman will be buried with Carol in Guymon, OK at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.