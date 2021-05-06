Norman R. Stenson, 87, of Superior, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Superior.
Memorial service with military honors is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral home in Superior. Private family inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Visitation will be from 3-6 pm. on Friday, May 7, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home with family present.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
