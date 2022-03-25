Hastings, Nebraska, resident Okha Kohmetscher, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to Morrison Cancer Center, Hastings, NE.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Okha’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Okha was born July 7, 1952 in Yangpyong-Kun, Kyonggi-do, South Korea to Yon Sok Yi & Yong Mun Chin. She married Carl J. Kohmetscher on July 20, 1979, in Seoul, South Korea.
Okha worked at Good Samaritan Village and retired from Wal-Mart in 2017 after working 15 years as an overnight stocker.
She was a member of the SGI USA Buddhist Chapter. Okha enjoyed knitting, decorating cakes, cooking, and feeding family and friends.
Okha was preceded in death by her parents and son, Lucas in 1992.
Survivors include her husband, Carl Kohmetscher of Hastings; children, spouse and family, Nicholas and Melanie Kohmetscher of Juniata, NE, Miles, Gavin and Cierra, Anthony Kohmetscher of Hastings; brother, spouse and family; and one aunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.