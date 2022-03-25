Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy and clear this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy and clear this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.