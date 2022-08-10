Olena Alikina Koehler of Greensboro, NC, passed away July 21, 2022, at the age of 45.
Olena was born to Alexsey and Galena Alikina on June 5, 1977, in Nikolaev, Ukraine.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20, at the United Church of Christ in Harvard, NE, with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Burial in the Harvard cemetery following the service.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Koehler; daughters, Sasha, Sophia and stepdaughter Hannah; her mother and father; and a host of relatives and friends around the world.
