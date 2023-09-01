Hastings, Nebraska resident Olga B. Borrell, 94, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 4, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Olga was born August 6, 1929, in Winner, SD to Frank A. and Alba M. (Rohla) Ptacek.
She married Milton C. Borrell on February 13, 1970, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on June 3, 2017.
Olga worked at Mary Lanning Healthcare in the housekeeping department. She was a past member of the Eagles and South Central Czech Society. Olga enjoyed puzzles, card games, and playing Pitch.
Olga was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton C. Borrell; step-son, Milton Borrell Jr.; step-daughter, Donna Borrell; brother, Milo Ptacek; brothers-in-law, John “Jack” Borrell, Leonard Borrell, and Arthur Borrell; and grandson, Josh Hedlund.
Survivors include her son & daughter-in-law Donald & Sharon Hedlund of Hastings; daughter Vicki Hammonds of Hastings; step-sons Raymond Borrell of Hastings, Anthony Borrell of St. Louis, MO; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Rita Ptacek of Winner, SD; numerous nieces & nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.