Olivia Santos, 92, of Omaha, formerly of Central City, Nebraska died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Heritage at Legacy in Omaha. Private family graveside services were held in the Central City Cemetery.
Olivia was born on August 7, 1929 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, S.A. to Antonio and Etelvina (Castillo) Cardenas. Olivia taught Spanish in the Central City School system for many years. She lived in Colombia S.A. from birth until 1964, Kenesaw from 1964 until 1975, Central City from 1975 to 2013, and Omaha until the time of her death.
Olivia is survived by three daughters, Alicia Santos of North Carolina, Susana (Bill) Harrington of Omaha, Niní Abbey of Colorado; one son, Gonzalo (Monica) Santos of Connecticut, her grandchildren; - Honorary Pallbearers- Antonia, Casey (Taylor), Michael, Sara, Patrick (Mollie), and Phillip, and one great-grandchild; Declan.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melquiades ‘Mel’ Santos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.