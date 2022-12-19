Opal K. Johnsen, 84, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Opal was born April 7, 1938, in Valentine, Nebraska. The daughter of Fred J. and Isabella K. Downing, Opal was the 12th of 13 children and the last surviving family member.
Updated: December 19, 2022 @ 6:37 pm
She married Leonard Johnsen, Jr. on November 17, 1953, and moved to Oakland, California. They returned to the Hastings area in 1968.
Opal worked at the Hastings Regional Center from 1979 to 1989, the OK Cafe 1990 to 1994 and the Crosier Monastery 1994 to 1998.
Both Opal and Leonard (Johnny) also owned and operated Johnnie's Gulf gas station located at the intersection of Burlington and E in Hastings.
Opal had three children, Randy Lee (Terri) Johnson of Mukwonago, WI., Lance Allen (Lisa) Johnson of Clinton, IA and Debra Susan Drummond of Hastings. She also has 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Life Celebration at the Mormon Tabernacle in Clinton, IA, on her 85th birthday.
